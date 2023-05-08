Google IO 2023: Google Pixel Tablet listed on Amazon with specs, features, and more hinting at imminent launch

Google announced the Pixel tablet last year teasing its premium nanoceramic finish, Tensor G2 chip, and (presumably optional) charging speaker dock. The tablet was pegged for 2023 release. But, so far, Google has maintained rather stone-cold silence on specs, pricing, and even exact availability timeline. There’s an off-chance, things could change soon. The Google Pixel tablet has leaked in full glory ahead of Google I/O 2023 hinting at an imminent launch.

Also Read | Google Pixel Fold announced and this is what it looks like, full reveal on May 10 at IO 2023

The tablet was briefly listed on Amazon’s Japanese website, and even though it was taken down shortly thereafter, it was enough for someone to spot and post online— as is usually the case with these kind of things. Even the unreleased Google Pixel 7a has been doing the rounds of Facebook Marketplace. Just Google things, we tell you. But we digress.

Google Pixel Tablet: Everything leaks are telling us about Google’s return to tablets

As per the Amazon listing, the Google Pixel Tablet will “allegedly” come with a 10.95-inch LCD display with 1.6K resolution (2560x1600p) and 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel can reportedly peak 500nits and supports stylus input. The tablet is said to come in two colours— porcelain and hazel.

Google Pixel Tabket was announced in May 2022.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet is said to come with Google Tensor G2 chip (already confirmed) paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a choice of 12GB or 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB (ultra-wideband radio) and Google Cast. The Pixel Tablet is further said to come with a 4-speaker setup and 3 microphones. It will reportedly have a Type-C port compliant to version Gen 3.2 and a 4-pin accessory connector. Rounding off the package would be 8MP rear and front cameras.

Google Pixel Tablet: Features confirmed by Google

Google is pitching the Pixel Tablet as a multi-purpose product. It’s a tablet, obviously, but Google also wants to sell it to you as a smart display/speaker in one device for your smart home when paired with its dedicated charging speaker dock. The dock, which we are expecting to be an optional purchase, will serve double duty simultaneously charging and transforming the Pixel tablet into a smart home hub.

“With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device,” Google writes in blog post, adding that “it reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home by pairing with a new Charging Speaker Dock.”

Together, the Pixel Tablet and Charging Speaker Dock combo will become an “enhanced” speaker, a photo frame, and virtual assistant including controlling station for your smart home devices.