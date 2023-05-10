Google I/O 2023: From Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold to Android 14 and AI Search, top announcements on our wish list

Google I/O 2023, the annual developer event of Google, is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are excited to know what the company has in store for them this year. With several leaks and rumours surfacing on the internet, it seems like Google has a lot of surprises in store for its users.

The Google I/O 2023 keynote kicks off at 10:30 PM IST. The company is holding an in-person event with a limited number of people in Mountain View, California. For those who are not attending the event, they can watch the event online from Google Website and Google YouTube.

From the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet to the PaLM-2 language model and Android 14, here’s what we can expect from this year’s event.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is all set to make its global debut at the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10, and will subsequently launch in India on May 11. The phone is expected to be priced lower than its predecessor, the Pixel 7, with the European price speculated to start at €509 or approximately Rs 46,000. The Indian price is estimated to be between Rs 42,000-50,000, based on the pricing of the previous Pixel 6a model.

The Pixel 7a will most likely come equipped with the Tensor G2 chip, which is also present in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 6.1-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The cameras are expected to receive the most significant upgrade, with a 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide lens and support up to 8x Super Res Zoom. The front camera is speculated to have a 13MP sensor, and fast wired and wireless charging will be included.

Google Pixel Fold

One of the most anticipated products at this year’s Google I/O event is the Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone. Google last week confirmed the arrival of Fold via tweet that read- “May the Fold be with you.” The same tweet also gave us the first look of the phone. The Pixel Fold oozes the feel of a high-end foldable smartphone with premium features such as a glass back and metallic outer frame. The phone has triple sensors at the back. The foldable screen appears to have a droplet hinge design, which could potentially have a gapless mechanism.

ALSO READ l Google Pixel Fold announced and this is what it looks like

The Pixel Fold is expected to feature sizeable bezels around the folding screen, which house the selfie camera at the top end. It is likely to run on Google’s foldable-focused Android “L” software and will likely be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

Pixel Tablet

In addition to the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, Google is also expected to unveil its new Pixel Tablet. Google announced this device last year. Pixel tablet is likely to come with nanoceramic finish, Tensor G2 chip, and a charging speaker dock. The tablet was seen listed on Amazon’s Japanese website briefly revealing the design in full glory.

According to the product listing on Amazon, the Google Pixel Tablet could feature a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560x1600p and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display is capable of reaching a brightness level of 500 nits and also supports input from a stylus. The tablet is expected to be available in two colour options, namely porcelain and hazel.

PaLM-2 Language Model

Google is also expected to announce the PaLM-2 language model, the successor to the original PaLM model. The PaLM-2 is expected to be more accurate and efficient than its predecessor, making it an essential tool for natural language processing tasks. PaLM-2 will support over 100 languages.

Android 14

As expected, Google will unveil the latest version of its Android operating system at this year’s event. Android 14 which is already out in beta, is expected to come with several new features, including improved privacy and security settings, passkey support, performance, and improved font scaling.

Other Announcements

Apart from the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, PaLM-2 language model, and Android 14, Google is expected to make several other announcements at the event. These include updates to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Photos, as well as new hardware and software for its smart home ecosystem.

Google may also give us a glimpse of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The company could also announce some AI-related upgrades for its AI chatbot Google Bard.