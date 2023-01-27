Google HR says he lost his job while interviewing candidate after call got disconnected “suddenly”

In a shocking turn of events, an HR employee at Google discovered that he was let go from his job while he was on call with a candidate. Dan Lanigan Ryan- a Recruiter who was working for Morgan McKinley at Google’s office in Dublin, found out that he was fired from the company when his ongoing call with one of his candidates suddenly got disconnected, Business Insider reports.

Ryan was trying to reach the company’s internal website during the call but he failed. Reportedly, his team members also faced similar problems but their manager laid the blame on technical issues. Ryan’s official email was first shut and later the call with his candidate got disconnected.

It was only after Ryan was shut out of all his company’s services that he saw the news that Google had fired 12,000 employees. Ryan told the media website that he did not receive any formal notice about the firing from Google, only emails from Morgan McKinley saying that fired employees will continue to receive notice pay until February 3 and they need to return their office devices to the company.

Ryan was hired on contract which was to end in September 2022 but Google extended it for a year. The company moved him and some of his colleagues from hiring marketing staff to hiring Google Cloud staff- a section that was seeing good growth. Ryan told the news website that this made him believe that he was safe.

Google has been called out for lack of support, more transparency and communication by its employees after it recently announced laying off 12,000 jobs. There’s an unrest amidst employees for finding answers to questions like what was the basis of firing, what Pichai meant when he said in his email that he takes “full responsibility” of the situations that led the company here and likewise more questions.

Some of the Google employees have taken it to company’s question-asking platform Dory to question company’s leadership and basis of the layoff.

Ryan on Tuesday posted on LinkedIn about his layoff.

“Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday.



Just over a year ago, I landed a dream job with a dream company. I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much.



Cut to 16 months later, I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call.

My contract was just extended for another year and I was moved to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area that is seeing massive growth) and only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, I’ve been caught off guard.



I will be forever grateful for everything I learned and to all the fantastic people I had the pleasure of working with,” reads his post on the professional networking platform.