Did you know that Google has a secret agent called Agent Smith? No, it has nothing to do with the movie The Matrix (1999) – this agent is all about taking workloads off employees and making ‘Work from Phone’ (WFP) possible.

Agent Smith is an AI agent at Google that is quietly transforming how its workforce operates. The AI tool allows employees to assign tasks that run autonomously in the background while they monitor progress directly from their phones. And these are general management tasks, which help employees at Google get more work done without getting concerned about the nitty-gritty. The AI agent can take care of work without needing human input.

Employees can simply delegate a job and receive updates later, checking status or issuing new instructions on the go via their mobile devices.

Google’s office AI agent is superhit

According to reports, Agent Smith builds upon Google’s earlier internal platform called Antigravity but offers greater autonomy. It integrates with various internal systems to automatically pull up documents, data, and resources that employees would otherwise need to search for manually. This reduces time spent switching between tools and instead lets workers focus on higher-value work that demands more of their attention.

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Reports say that the tool’s adoption has been swift within the organisation. Shortly after becoming available, a large number of employees began using Agent Smith, creating server loads. This led Google to temporarily restrict access to manage the demand.

Engineers have reported that routine tasks are now completed faster, with the AI working quietly without disrupting daily workflows.

The implementation aligns with Google’s aggressive push toward AI integration across the company. Co-founder Sergey Brin recently highlighted in a town hall that AI agents will play a key role in the company’s plans for the year, with more such tools in development.

CEO Sundar Pichai had also made it clear that embracing AI is no longer optional, with some reports indicating that AI tool usage may play a major factor in performance reviews, even for non-technical staff. The company has also reminded employees about its voluntary exit program for those not aligning with this AI-first direction.

Is Google about to change corporate workflow?

With AI agents like this deployed, Google employees no longer need to remain tethered to their desks for routine operations, thus working to improve work-life balance while boosting overall productivity.

A Google spokesperson, however, denied acknowledging the tool’s existence outright, saying, “We are always experimenting with new ways to build agents that solve real-world problems for people and businesses, but we don’t have anything to share right now.”

Will AI agents change the way we work? With more efficient and smarter models under development, it seems that the future of workplace ethics might evolve at a faster pace.