Google has rolled out a new feature for the Gemini app, allowing users to generate and export files directly from chat. Instead of the old routine where you had to copy and paste text into another app just to format it, Gemini can now handle the heavy lifting for you. You can ask it to whip up anything from a polished PDF to a Microsoft Word doc or even an Excel sheet right inside the chat.

The update isn’t just for basic text:

In a recent blog post, Google confirmed that this update isn’t just for basic text. It supports a huge range of formats, including Google Docs, Slides, PDFs, and even Rich Text (RTF).

Once Gemini builds the file for you, you can download it straight to your device or save it to your Google Drive in seconds. It’s a massive time-saver for anyone trying to turn a quick brainstorm into a professional file without the usual headache of manual exporting.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an X post, “You can now ask Gemini to create Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, and more directly in your chat. No more copying, pasting, or reformatting, just prompt and download.”

Before this update, using Gemini was a bit of a hassle. You had to copy the text from your chat and paste it into another app if you wanted to make a real document.

Now, that extra step is gone. You can ask Gemini to turn your ideas directly into a PDF, Word doc, or Excel sheet right inside the app. Once it’s ready, you can just download the file to your phone or save it straight to your Google Drive.

You can’t export directly to Microsoft PowerPoint

One small thing to keep in mind: you can’t export directly to Microsoft PowerPoint just yet. However, there’s an easy workaround—just export your work to Google Slides first, then download it from there as a .pptx file. This feature is rolling out globally right now, so whether you’re using a personal account or Google Workspace for a job, you should see these new export options appearing in your chat very soon.