Google Gemini 4 Neon: Google on Wednesday launched Gemini 4 Neon, a new AI model designed to deliver frontier-level intelligence while completing complex tasks quickly and efficiently. The model targets demanding work in software engineering, enterprise analysis, scientific research and cybersecurity.

Gemini 4 Neon is now rolling out through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini for Business, Google Antigravity and the Gemini app. It is available to paid Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, developers and eligible enterprise users.

What Gemini 4 Neon does

Google describes Gemini 4 Neon as a model built for “fast end-to-end task completion” across complex software engineering, knowledge work and science workflows. Unlike models focused only on answering questions, Neon is designed to handle multi-step work that may involve reading documents, analysing data, writing code and using tools.

Advertisement

The model can process inputs such as spreadsheets, PDFs, charts, audio and video within a 1 million-token context window. Google says it can turn these inputs into structured deliverables such as reports, summaries and analytical outputs.

In the Gemini app, Neon is intended for tasks that require both strong reasoning and fast responses. Google says it can read uploaded files more precisely, prepare reports and summaries, and draw relevant information from Google apps including Gmail and Docs.

ALSO READ How seven OpenAI defectors built Anthropic into a trillion-dollar AI contender

Performance and pricing

Google says Neon ranks third overall with a score of 61 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at its “xhigh” thinking level. It ranks second on the Vals Index and second on steerability in the new Agent Arena Index, which measures how well a model adapts when a user corrects it during a task.

The company also says Neon recorded its lowest fabrication rate so far in internal Google Antigravity testing. It claims the model is strong at following multi-step instructions and avoiding made-up results.

Gemini 4 Neon is priced at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens. Cached input tokens cost $0.15 per million, a 95 per cent discount. The model has a 1 million-token context window.

Built for coding and enterprise work

Google says Neon is engineered for long-running agent workflows, including complex, tool-heavy tasks. It can work independently or act as an orchestrator directing parallel Hydrogen subagents in Google Antigravity.

For developers, the model is designed to handle multi-file debugging and refactoring across repositories through targeted edits. Google says it reduces repeated file reads, shares progress while working and manages context compaction in long sessions.

The company says Neon ranks first overall on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index, with a score of 58.6. It also reports a 65.2 per cent score on Terminal-Bench 4.1 and 46.2 per cent on FrontierCode 2.0 at its default high setting.

For enterprise and analytical work, Google says Neon performs strongly in finance, accounting, spreadsheet modelling and complex constraint following. It also claims top rankings on Zapier’s AutomationBench and Andon Labs’ Vending-Bench 2, a long-horizon simulation of running a business.

Cybersecurity focus

A major part of the launch is Gemini 4 Neon for cyber, a version intended to help security teams write, test and repair secure code. Google says it will be rolled out to trusted defenders through the Fairwind Programme in the coming days.

Google says Neon produces more secure code than Gemini 4 Carbon across easy, medium and hard challenges on AutoBaxBench, achieving a state-of-the-art score of 76 per cent on the hard tier.

The model is also designed to identify vulnerabilities, validate exploitable risks and patch security flaws. Google reports a 90.5 per cent score on SEC-bench Pro for vulnerability finding and 70.7 per cent on Collinear’s CWE-bench v2 for vulnerability patching.

Safety and reliability

Google says Neon includes safeguards against severe misuse and prompt injection, while aiming to reduce unnecessary refusals of legitimate work. The company says the model maintains Carbon-level protections against cyber and biosecurity misuse.

The model is also trained to complete multi-step work without cutting corners, fabricating results or exceeding user boundaries. Google says Neon recorded a 0.09 per cent misaligned action rate in its agentic safety evaluation and a 99.2 per cent pass rate on its agent honesty evaluation.

On Gray Swan’s indirect prompt injection benchmark, Google says Neon resisted every attack at its highest thinking level when real-time safeguards were enabled.

Where it fits in Gemini 4 family and how to access it

Google positions Neon between two other Gemini 4 models. Carbon is intended for the hardest, long-horizon projects, while Hydrogen is designed for fast everyday execution. Neon is meant to balance depth and efficiency for complex, high-frequency workflows.

It’s aimed at users who need more than quick answers: developers managing large codebases, businesses processing dense documents and data, researchers handling technical analysis, and cybersecurity teams looking for faster ways to find and fix vulnerabilities.

Developers can build with Gemini 4 Neon through the paid tier of the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Android Studio. Paid Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use it in Google Antigravity, while Pro and Ultra subscribers can also access it in AI Studio.

Enterprises can use the model through Gemini for Business, either via the API or the model dropdown, as well as in Google Antigravity. Consumers with Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions can select Neon from the model dropdown in the Gemini app.

Eligible cybersecurity defenders can request access to Gemini 4 Neon for cyber through the Fairwind Programme by contacting their Google Cloud account team.