Google fails to keep yet another Pixel secret as Pixel 7a goes on sale even before launch

Another year, another Pixel phone— but the story remains the same. Like clockwork, Google has failed, and might we say miserably, in keeping its upcoming “budget” Pixel 7a a secret, too. The 7a is supposed to be one of three (at least) product launches we’re expecting to see on May 10 at Google I/O 2023. The other two being the Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet. But the phone’s already spinning around the rumour-mills and to top it all up, someone has –once again— put up an unreleased Pixel phone on sale on the Facebook marketplace ahead of launch.

As is customary, the listing (spotted by @techdroider) tags along photos of an “unboxed” Pixel 7a showing off the real deal itself. The same seller has put up Pixel 7a for sale in two colourways— blue (sky) and black (charcoal). The design scheme isn’t too far off from renders we’ve been seeing online but it’s always nice to see the product up-front in full glory. The Pixel 7a, it would appear, looks exactly like the Pixel 7 with very minor differences. The biggest difference obviously will be the screen size as the Pixel 7a— in all probability— will be smaller. The other big difference will be the choice of colours. Generally speaking, the Pixel A series phones tend to have more options and something similar is being billed for the Pixel 7a as well.

Aside from blue and black, the Pixel 7a is also expected to come in white (chalk). Meanwhile, another leak from noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) all but confirms that the Pixel 7a will also come in an all-new coral colourway that, if the render shared is anything to go by, looks fetching. As for the hardware, the Pixel 7a is likely to come with Google’s Tensor G2 chip, also seen inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Speaking of which, the Google Pixel Fold is also expected to be powered by the same chipset.

Google Pixel 7a in coral (Photo credits: @evleaks)

Elsewhere, the Pixel 7a is said to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP OIS main camera, and wireless charging. Watch this space for more updates.