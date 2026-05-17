Google will soon change one of its most popular free services. The company is testing a new policy that could limit free cloud storage for some new users to just 5GB instead of the standard 15GB. For years, every new Google account automatically came with 15GB of free cloud storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos.

The storage offering helped Google stand out against competitors like Apple, which still provides only 5GB of free iCloud storage. However, reports suggest Google is now experimenting with a system where users without phone verification receive only 5GB by default.

Google also made the change in its support pages, which now read “Your Google Account comes with up to 15 GB of cloud storage at no charge”. Earlier, the page stated users would receive 15GB of storage, without using the word “up to.”

In a statement to Android Authority, Google said, “We’re testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery.”

Users spotted the change during account setup

The change first surfaced after users on Reddit shared screenshots during Google account setup. The message reportedly informed users that their account included 5GB of storage and offered them the option to “unlock” 15GB at no extra cost by adding a phone number. Google also reportedly mentioned that phone verification would help ensure storage is “added only once per person.”

Why Google may be making this change

The move is aimed at improving account security, reducing spam accounts and ensuring fair use of free storage resources. The change could also help Google control users who create multiple accounts just to gain extra free storage. Some reports suggest the company may gradually move toward a “per person” storage model instead of offering 15GB separately for every account.

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Existing users may not see any changes

As of now, existing Google accounts do not appear to be affected. The reported change mainly targets new users creating accounts without linking a phone number. Google has also not clarified whether the policy will expand globally in the future.

The development reflects a growing push by major tech companies to tighten account verification systems while reducing misuse of free cloud services. If rolled out widely, the move could significantly change how users create and manage new Gmail accounts in the future.