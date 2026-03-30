Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt has just said how the most valuable programmers in the world have quietly redefined their job. They don’t write code anymore. They write specifications, set evaluation criteria, hit run, and go to bed.

It’s a shift that Schmidt believes signals something much larger than a change in workflow—it’s the beginning of AI reshaping how entire industries operate. Eric Schmidt has sparked a fresh debate in the tech world with his statement.

Coders will have a more dynamic role

The traditional image of programmers typing lines of code late into the night is rapidly evolving. Today’s most skilled developers are becoming more like system designers or orchestrators.

Rather than manually building software, they “set tasks in motion” for AI systems and review the output later. This new workflow allows developers to work faster and at a larger scale, reducing the need for repetitive coding tasks.

In essence, coding is no longer the core skill; problem-solving and system thinking are.

AI will not replace the best talent

Despite fears of job losses, Schmidt believes AI will actually make top programmers more valuable. Instead of replacing them, AI frees them from routine work, allowing them to focus on creativity, architecture, and strategic decision-making.

This suggests a shift in demand: fewer traditional coders may be needed, but highly skilled engineers who can guide AI systems will be in greater demand than ever.

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Coders can let AI do boring work

One of AI’s biggest impacts, Schmidt argues, will be automating the “boring backbone” of business operations.

Tasks like debugging, writing repetitive code, and maintaining systems could increasingly be handled by AI tools. This could dramatically boost productivity across industries, not just in software development.

Eric Schmidt’s comments point to a broader transformation in the coding industry beyond programming. If AI takes over routine tasks, entire workflows across industries could change.

The role of humans may shift toward supervising, refining, and innovating rather than executing. This mirrors earlier technological revolutions, like the arrival of personal computers, where automation didn’t eliminate jobs entirely but redefined them.

What does this mean for coders in the future?

Overall, the takeaway from Eric Schmidt’s statement is that learning to code may no longer be enough. The future belongs to those who understand systems, think critically, and can work alongside AI effectively.

As AI continues to evolve, the definition of a “programmer” itself may change from someone who writes code to someone who designs intelligent systems that write it.