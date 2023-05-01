Google now lets you add emoji reactions to Docs, drag and drop image into Sheets and more

Google has recently introduced a series of updates to its productivity suite, including Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Docs. Google is bringing emoji reactions to existing comments on Google Docs. The feature aims to provide a more creative and expressive way for users to express their opinions about document content. Furthermore, Google has rolled out an enhanced tool finder at the top of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to help users easily discover commonly used tools and features.

One of the new features on Google Sheets for Android is the ability to drag and drop or copy/paste images as over-grid images, instead of in-cell images. Users can also convert over-grid images into in-cell images via the context menu. In addition, Google Slides now allows users to replace images more quickly with the new drag and drop feature.

For select Google Workspace editions, users can now set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p for a better video conferencing experience. Google is also expanding smart chip functionality in Google Sheets, with YouTube chips now available to help users manage YouTube content more efficiently. Users can insert multiple smart chips and text into a single cell using the @ menu.

ALSO READ l Google Play blocked 1.43 million policy-violating apps in 2022O READ l

Lastly, Google has added a new Alert Center notification for Apple push certificates, which is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, The Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Cloud Identity Premium customers. Google Workspace admins can now define a duration after which their users’ messages in Google Chat will be deleted automatically, a feature available to select Google Workspace editions. For those editions, Google Meet live streams now offer 1080p as a resolution option, an increase from 720p.