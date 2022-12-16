Google Docs gets new update that should make coders, developers happy: Details

Code blocks have been added to Google Docs to make format and display code easy for users. Previously, users were required to paste and apply styles manually by highlighting syntax in order to add code to a document, the tech giant said on Wednesday in a Workspace Updates blog post.

Now, the ability to visualise code in accordance with industry standards is being offered to users. It will make collaboration easier along with making codes readable. But admin control is not added with this feature. It will be fully launched in the coming few weeks and has started to roll out already.

In order to use it, select the insert menu in the document, then select building blocks and code blocks then choose the programming language. 9to5Google reported C/C++, Java, Java Script, Unset and Python are the options available. It is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Enterprise Standard, Education Standard, Education Plus customers, Business Plus and to Non-profits.

It is not available for users having personal Google Accounts, and it is also not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Enterprise Essentials, Business Starter, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, legacy GSuite Basic, Business customers and Frontline.

Last month, Google rolled out Material You, which is a new toggle design to Google Slides, Google Sheets and Google Docs. The switch is used directly in the editor’s overflow menu for Print layout, Available online, Suggested changes and Star. the icon within the circle grows in size from the off to on state. The Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one and is designed like a pill.

Other than these, pageless view, menu shortcut, dropdowns, meeting notes, checklists, document summary, email draft, table templates., emoji reaction to selected text are some useful features that have been introduced in Google Docs over time.

