Google Docs feature update to let users view non-printing characters like spaces, tabs, and more

Google has rolled out a feature for Google Docs that lets you see non-printing characters like tabs, spaces, page breaks and other editing tools while viewing or editing a Google Doc, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. The option to turn on the feature will be available in the View menu. The feature can help make editing a Google Doc easier. You can simply choose to display non printing characters in the document in order to see how it has been formatted.

When the feature is turned on, you will see symbols or text to represent various page break options like Paragraph/Hard break, Line/Soft break, Section break, Page break, Column break, Tab and Space.

Google Docs users previously had to use third-party apps to view the non-printing characters. The new update eliminates the need for any app. You can straightaway view the editing and formatting tools used in the copy by turning on the option.

The new update is rolling out and will take next 15 days for full visibility. The feature update will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, Business customers and to personal Google Accounts.

Google Docs and Slides are also set to get improvisations that will enable you type and edit by speaking in Google Docs or in Google Slides speaker notes and automatic captions for slides to display a speaker’s words in real time.

“These enhancements will help reduce transcription errors and minimize lost audio during transcription. The improvements also include expanded availability to most major browsers. Additionally, captions in Slides will now contain automatically generated punctuation,” Google wrote in a blog post. The company hopes that this update will lead to more “inclusive and accessible user interactions within Docs and Slides.”

These features are rolling out now and will be fully available over the next month for both free and paid Workspace users.