Google Contacts for Android gets new Highlights tab, here’s what it means for users

Google Contacts for Android has received a new Highlights tab. This comes after the company introduced a new icon in the previous month. The latest Highlights tab is visible between the ‘Contacts’ and ‘Fix & Manage’ sections at the bottom bar in the Material You bar.

Users can see a grid of ‘Favourites’ under the search section wherein four icons in a row fits and users can ‘Add’ new people quickly from the top right corner. After this there is the ‘Recents’ bar which is a two-tab list along with the ‘View recently’. ‘View Date’ is also a tab that is present with each contact and the option to clear history is offered by the overflow menu.

‘Added recently’ is one of the most easily accessible and easiest tools which was added along with the new UI (user interface). Also, the Recents section is further divided to show recently viewed contact as well as the last few contacts that were added by a user. The vertical ellipses icon can be used in order to clear the recent searches on the platform.

With this change, Google Contacts will now have a three-tab application. According to a 9to5google report. this “new Highlights tab could be the primary way people use Google Contacts. Instead of scrolling, they could just search, while the grid is more visual and friendly than the list.”

The Highlights tab to Google Contacts is rolled out via a server-side update to everyone with the latest version of the platform activated. Version 3.82.22 can be installed from the Google Play Store and the updated Contacts version will reflect in no time. Previously, a ‘Single Contact’ widget was added to the Google Contacts app along with the new icon.

