Google Classroom brings bad news, students will not be able to submit post deadline

Google Classroom has become synonymous with our school and college lives. From receiving notes, presentations, lectures, assignments, and probably everything else that one requires to get through their academic life, it can be shared on this platform. But do you remember those Classroom deadlines of 11:59 p.m. on an odd Friday? We all have surely struggled to press that submit button before our time is up, and at times (most of the time), we have pressed it way past our deadline. However, things might change with Google’s latest plans.

Google is rolling out a new feature that will allow teachers to customise their grading in Classroom. Through a blog post, Google has informed teachers that they will have the option to stop accepting submissions after the due date or a specific date for any assignment. This feature stands to help, as during online classroom teaching, it becomes quite difficult to keep a record of the submission dates.

To make this feature work, the tech giant has directed that the teachers be required to specify if any assignment needs a strict deadline or not at the time of creating it. The teachers will have to turn the feature on since, by default, students will be able to submit their assignments past their deadlines.

In a blog post, Google expressed, “This feature also allows teachers to choose to stop submissions for an assignment at any point, regardless of the strictness or presence of a due date.” The tech giant has further explained that any teacher can opt to accept submissions during a semester or a year and then turn it off when the time period is up.

Google notes in a blog post, “We hope this highly requested feature gives teachers more control over their workflow by allowing them to set their own level of flexibility for accepting assignments.” This feature is available to everyone who has personal Google accounts and to all Google Workspace customers. Reports suggest that though this feature was rolled out on July 28, it may take around 15 days to reach all the users.

