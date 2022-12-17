Google Chrome can now notify when products in your shopping wishlist get a price drop

Google’s web browser Chrome will now give notifications on price drops for products to users. The tech giant said that now users do not need to refresh pages in order to check decrease in product prices. It will be visible on their screens automatically. They can choose between receiving a mobile notification or an email from Chrome to get notified regarding price drops. This was announced by Google in a blog post. Both desktops and Android will have this feature which can be switched on by selecting ‘track price’ in the address bar of Chrome.

Other than price drops notifications on products, messages regarding other features will be provided to the users as well. When an item is added to the cart by the users, Chrome will find available discount codes and show them to the users during checkout. Also, when a user opens a new tab page while comparing items on different sites, the discounts will be visible to them separately. Both of these features are available to the users based in the US.

Google Chrome on desktop can help users to right click on an image and then select ‘search image with Google Lens’. It will immediately show results in the side panel. The results will reflect the same options from retailers and prices according to the budget that the user selects. Items in stock or backorder will also be shown in this.

Users will be able to save time using this automatic feature that takes help of pre-saved information and data in terms of user choice. They can choose to ‘Autofill’ their credentials. Google Pay users can have their accounts linked which makes the procedure of buying and shopping much easier. Recently the tech giant said that, “We recently expanded the ability to save your payment information to your Google account in 67 more countries.”

