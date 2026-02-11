The way software is built is changing fast, and a new term vibe coding is gaining attention across the global tech industry. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, leading voices in technology are discussing how artificial intelligence is reshaping the coding process and what it means for the future of software development.

Understanding Vibe Coding

Traditionally, writing software meant learning programming languages and manually writing lines of code. Vibe coding takes a different approach. Instead of focusing on syntax, developers or creators simply describe what they want the software to do in plain language. AI tools then generate the required code automatically.

This method allows people to focus more on ideas and creativity rather than technical details. Supporters say it makes software development faster and more accessible, even for those without a strong coding background. As AI tools become more powerful, this approach is quickly moving from an experiment to a serious way of building applications.

What Industry Leaders Are Saying

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken positively about vibe coding. He believes it makes software creation more enjoyable and opens the door for more people to turn ideas into real products. According to him, AI helps developers move quickly from concept to working software, which can boost innovation.

However, Pichai also points out that vibe coding has limits. While it works well for simple projects or early prototypes, it may not always be suitable for complex systems where accuracy, security, and performance are critical.

Caution From Zoho Founder

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu agrees that AI has greatly improved productivity in software development. He notes that tasks that once took weeks can now be completed in just a few days. Still, he urges caution.

Sridhar Vembu believes that relying too much on AI-generated code without understanding it can be risky. He stresses that strong engineering knowledge is still important to build reliable and secure software. Without proper human oversight, projects could suffer from bugs, security issues, or long-term maintenance problems.

What This Means For The Future?

Vibe coding reflects a bigger shift in how technology is created. While AI tools are making development faster and easier, human judgment and technical skills remain crucial. The future of software will likely involve a balance—using AI to handle routine work while engineers focus on design, quality, and decision-making.

As AI continues to evolve, so will the definition of coding itself. Those who learn to work alongside these tools, rather than depend on them completely, will shape the next phase of the tech industry.