French President, ahead of the AI Impact summit in India, commented on the impact of Indian origin CEO’s in the tech industry. He said that the growing influence in global innovation is pioneered by Indian-origin CEO’s. He said, “India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it” This becomes even clearer and true when we look at the remarkable journeys of these CEOs.

Indian-origin CEOs like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Aravind Srinivas (Perplexity), and Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks) profoundly impact global tech, driving trillion-dollar innovations in AI, cloud computing, and digital ecosystems. Their leadership fosters India’s global prestige through resilient, engineering-rooted strategies. This showcases India’s educational prowess in producing world-class innovators.

Aravind Srinivas- CEO of Perplexity

Indian-origin entrepreneur Aravind Srinivas leads Perplexity AI, which is positioned as an advanced search and answer-generation engine. While exact numbers vary, the company’s valuation is estimated in the multi-billion dollar range, and his personal net worth is estimated at over US 1 billion dollars.

Sundar Pichai- CEO of Alphabet Inc.

As CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai oversees major investments in AI research and infrastructure (though not solely an AI startup). His personal net worth has crossed the US$1 billion threshold amid Alphabet’s multi trillion dollars valuation.

Nikesh Arora- CEO of Palo Alto Network

Nikesh Arora, born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader. With prior stints at Google and SoftBank, Arora brings a wealth of experience to the company, ensuring robust digital security in an increasingly connected world.

Arvind Krishna – IBM

Arvind Krishna, born in Andhra Pradesh, became CEO of IBM in 2020. With a background in engineering and a deep focus on hybrid cloud and AI, Krishna has been instrumental in reshaping IBM’s strategy for the modern era. His leadership reflects India’s strong presence in cutting-edge technology.

Satya Nadella – Microsoft

Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella took over Microsoft in 2014 and transformed it into a cloud-first powerhouse. His leadership has been marked by empathy, innovation, and a renewed focus on AI. Nadella’s success story is a testament to how Indian-origin leaders are redefining global tech landscapes.