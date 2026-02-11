Google CEO Sundar Pichai had sent an internal email to employees that did not make big headlines at that time. But today, that message is proving to be surprisingly accurate. That message once sounded like cautious advice however is now reflected in Google’s growing success, especially in artificial intelligence.

A Calm Message

In early 2023, the tech world was filled with excitement around generative AI. Many companies were rushing to launch new tools as quickly as possible. Google, however, appeared slower than its rivals, which led to criticism and doubts about whether it was falling behind.

At that moment, Sundar Pichai wrote to Google employees, asking them not to worry about being first. He reminded them that Google had never won by rushing. Products like Gmail, Chrome and Android were not the first of their kind, but they became successful because they were built carefully and solved real problems for users.

His message was simple to focus on quality, strong technology and long-term impact rather than quick attention.

Gemini

Fast forward to now, and Google’s approach seems to be paying off. The launch of Gemini 3, Google’s latest AI model, has become a major turning point for the company. The model is now deeply integrated into Google Search through an “AI Mode” and is also being used widely by businesses.

As a result, Google’s parent company Alphabet has crossed $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time. The Gemini app has attracted hundreds of millions of users every month, while enterprise customers are increasingly adopting Google’s AI tools for work.

Long-Term Thinking

Instead of rushing products to market, Google focused on building a complete AI system from powerful chips and data centres to advanced software. This helped the company reduce costs and improve performance, giving it an edge in the long run.

Critics who once questioned Google’s slow pace are now being proven wrong. The company’s steady and careful approach has led to strong growth, both in user numbers and revenue.

ALSO READ Software engineering obsolete in a year? Anthropic CEO warns as Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges developers to consider alternative careers

Looking back, Pichai’s email no longer feels like simple motivation for employees. It reads more like a clear strategy that has worked exactly as planned. As Google continues to expand its AI capabilities with Gemini, his belief in patience, focus and solving real user problems looks more relevant than ever.