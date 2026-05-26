Sundar Pichai is the latest tech leader to comment on the growing concerns among students about artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs. He is saying that anxiety around the technology is “understandable.” The Google CEO, however, also expressed confidence that the next generation will adapt to the changing landscape and create new opportunities in the AI era.

Speaking ahead of his commencement address at Stanford University, Sundar Pichai said students today are entering a workforce that is rapidly being transformed by AI tools and automation. He noted that graduates are hearing constant discussions about job displacement and industries changing because of generative AI systems.

AI Anxiety continues to grow

The comments come at a time when debates around AI and employment are intensifying globally. Several technology companies have announced restructuring and layoffs in recent months while also increasing investments in AI-powered systems. Concerns over automation replacing human workers have become a major issue among students and young professionals.

Sundar Pichai said such fears should not be dismissed. According to him, every major technological shift has created uncertainty in the beginning, but it has also opened new career paths and industries over time. He added that today’s students will not just use AI tools but also help shape how the technology evolves in the future.

Students will shape the future of AI

The Google CEO maintained an optimistic tone while discussing the long-term impact of AI. He said younger generations are likely to play a key role in building responsible and useful AI systems. Pichai also stressed the importance of remaining adaptable as technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

His remarks come amid mixed reactions to AI-focused speeches by tech leaders at universities. In recent months, some graduation ceremonies in the United States saw students criticising tech executives for being overly positive about AI despite concerns over jobs and economic uncertainty.

Debate around AI’s impact expands

The larger debate around AI has also widened beyond employment. Researchers and policymakers across the world are discussing issues related to overdependence on AI, skill development and ethical use of the technology.