Google CEO Sundar Pichai has an AI warning for society

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed concern about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society, stating that every product of every company will be affected by its rapid development. He warned that society collectively needs to prepare for AI technologies, including those already launched.

“We need to adapt as a society for it,” Pichai told in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” (via CNBC) to interviewer Scott Pelley. Pichai acknowledged that AI would disrupt jobs across a range of industries, including writers, accountants, architects, and software engineers.

This is going to impact every product across every company,” he said. “For example, you could be a radiologist, if you think about five to 10 years from now, you’re going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning, let’s say you have a hundred things to go through, it may say, ‘these are the most serious cases you need to look at first.’”

Pichai also highlighted the potential harm caused by disinformation and fake news spread by AI, which he believes will become a bigger problem in near future.

Pichai last month also warned Google employees about the risk associated with company’s own AI bot Bard. He said that while Bard expands the horizon of AI’s capabilities, it comes with risk of factual errors like the other AI models.

The debate on if AI technologies like ChatGPT has been going on for some time now. The tech industry’s leading names like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and several other notable researchers , via an open letter, have requested for an immediate pause on testing of large-scale AI systems that are more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4 which was announced last month. they believe these systems are a threat to humanity.

While Google has released a document outlining general approach and implementation practicalities for regulating AI, Pichai believes that “it’s not for a company to decide.”

“This is why I think the development of this (AI) needs to include not just engineers but social scientists, ethicists, philosophers and so on.”

Google announced Bard- its bid against ChatGPT in February this year. is It is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which was launched two years ago.