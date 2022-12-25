Google Calendar bug reportedly creating random events for users: Details

Tech giant Google’s service, Google Calendar users recently spotted some bugs in the app, as per a report. According to a report, there has been an unknown bug due to which the app is creating random events based on all the emails the user was getting in their inbox.

Due to this, several users on Twitter reported the issue and shared screenshots about the same, where random events were being created in the Google Calendar.

Taking to Twitter, several users talked about this issue:

One user commented, “My @googlecalendar has started creating random events based on emails I’ve gotten only it’s just like, random marketing content and newsletters”, another commented, “Random bug(?) in @googlecalendar. A bunch of random emails are showing up as events in my calendar.”

A report by 9to5Google published also confirmed the same that both iOS and Android users have been witnessing this issue.

In one instance, several users noted that an event was being created for the “US Finacial Privacy Notice” where an all-day calendar event, as well as reminder notification, was being created on Android smartphones with the same title.

Adding on, newsletters were also appearing to be triggering these events.

Well, glitches can happen anytime but in order to avoid them, one can do so by going to Settings and then going to Events. Upon doing this then turn off ‘Automatically add events’ from Gmail to my calendar. Doing so will automatically disable the app from making or managing events from Gmail.

Other than this update, Google had recently organised its Google for India events where it announced several new features related to the field of AI and more. The company, at the event, spoke about how they are working on identifying badly hand-written doctor’s prescriptions.

Speaking of this feature, it is currently a research prototype and not yet ready for public use. The feature was demonstrated by a Google executive who stated that upon its rolling out it will help users to take a picture and upload it from their photo library.

