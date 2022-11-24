Google begins testing full emoji reactions for Messages app; here’s how the app will change

Google, in its latest news update, has started allowing some users in the Messages app to respond with any emoji they wish to use. Currently, users only have the default option to send anyone emoji out of the seven emojis which were available in the Messages app.

For all those who can recall, this feature is similar to what other messaging platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, and other apps look or work like. This feature comes upon pressing a long message and then a set of emoji reactions come which can then be used to send. The list of seven emojis on an RCS (Rich Communications Services) chat- thumbs up/down, smiling face with heart eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face and angry face.

All the above-mentioned reactions are currently displayed in the top row; however, it is still unclear as to when the seven emojis will be replaced by other emojis.

According to 9to5Google, the all-new extended emoji reactions is currently being tested with a set of limited users.

Adding extra reactions to the list might be a bit messy as nothing as it’s still not clear what communication standards the other phone might support.

Apart from this, the company earlier this month noted that the messages app will soon come out with several new features. One of them, which has not been quite highlighted is ‘photo picker’. The tech giant had begun testing a freshly designed gallery-focusses ‘photo picker’ for the Messages platform.

With the help of this feature, users will be able to see around 22 images simply by swiping left. The shortcut will also allow users to quickly open the camera application.

