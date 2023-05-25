Google Bard gets image results support, concise summarisation and more: Every major update AI chatbot received this month

Bard- Google’s AI chatbot and closest competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has received a new update that allows it to give image results. This means that Bard can now image results to support visual information.

“Starting with English responses, Bard can now bring in images from Google Search, so you can get helpful responses with visuals. You can also ask Bard for images directly. Bard will show a source for each image,” Google wrote in the Bard updates page adding that image can help user communicate their ideas more effectively. They can bring concepts to life, make recommendations more persuasive, and enhance responses when you ask for visual information.

Google’s large language models has received a number of updates in May 2023. These updates help make the AI chatbot a more versatile and powerful tool.

Google has improved the text sourcing in Bard. Bard now provides a response that is based on a source, you will see numbers next to the response. By clicking on the numbers, you will be able to see the source that Bard used for the response. This will make it easier for you to understand where Bard got its information and to verify the accuracy of the response.

Google says that it is important to be able to verify the accuracy of information, especially when you are getting it from a machine learning model like Bard considering the AI chatbot is can give erroneous results. By providing source links, Bard is making it easier for you to check the accuracy of its responses.

Google has also updated Bard with better summarisation capabilities. It will help user in times when they want to get the gist of a topic quickly. However, Google warns that Bard may not always be right but it will keep improving with your feedback.

Google Bard in May also received support for new languages, easier ways to export text to Google Docs and Gmail, visual search, and a dark mode.

Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, in addition to US English. Users can now export content generated by Bard, including formatting, directly into Google Docs and Gmail. This makes it easy to save Bard’s responses and edit them in these Google Workspace apps.

Bard now also has a dark mode option, which makes it easier to use in dim light. To enable dark mode, go to the settings menu and select “Dark Theme.”

Google Workspace admins can now enable Bard for their domains, allowing their users to access Bard using their Workspace accounts. This means that Bard can now be used for work, research, or other business needs.