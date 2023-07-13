Google Bard AI gets new languages, features, and more: Details

Google has announced that its Bard AI is now available in available in new languages, countries, and features. Bard is now available in over 40 languages, making it accessible to a majority of the global population. The company has added nine Indian languages to the AI bot- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

This expansion also encompasses other regions, such as Brazil and Europe. Google has introduced several new features to Bard including the ability to add images to prompts. Additionally, users can listen to Bard’s responses out loud, helping them in pronunciation clarification, poem recitations, or script readings. Users now also have the flexibility to adjust the length of Bard’s response, with options for longer or shorter answers. This customisation feature is currently available in English and will soon expand to other languages, informs Google.

Users can now pin and rename conversations, making it easier to find and revisit important discussions. In the sidebar, users will also have quick access to recent conversations. Furthermore, Bard chats can be easily shared with others through shareable links.

Google has seamlessly integrated the power of Google Lens into Bard. Users can now upload images alongside prompts, enabling Bard to analyse the visual content and provide relevant information or creative suggestions. Currently available in English (US), this image analysis feature will soon expand to support more languages.

Google has also introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is accessible in over 40 languages.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.