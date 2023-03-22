Google Bard AI chatbot early access available for these users: Check details

Google has announced the early access of Bard AI, which is its competitor to OpenAI’s popular large language model ChatGPT. Bard was announced in February, with plans to make it live shortly, but after a factual error in its demo video, the release was delayed. However, Google is now opening up limited access to Bard for select users in the US and UK, with plans for wider expansion over time. Users can join the waitlist at bard.google.com, although there is no date for general availability.

The move to provide early access to Bard is aimed at getting feedback from a wider audience and improving the AI based on these feedbacks.

Bard is powered by LaMDA, a conversational neural language model developed by Google, and is capable of giving high-quality responses, simplifying complex topics, and more.

Just like the OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing, Bard is also an AI chatbot essentially that offers a blank text box wherein users can type their questions. However, it also comes with same risk of giving wrong information and causing “halluications” like the other AI chatbots. Keeping this in view, Google states that Bard should not be treated as a replacement of Search.

Google points out that Bard is not a replacement for Google Search, rather it is a “complement to search.” According to Google, “while LLMs are an exciting technology, they’re not without their faults”. It further explains that this is because they learn from a wide range of information that reflects real-world biases and stereotypes which sometimes can reflect in their outputs. This creates a possibility to provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently.

Last week, Google announced the inclusion of its generative AI into Google Cloud, MakerSuite, and Google Workspace. The early access to Bard comes as part of Google’s ongoing efforts to develop and refine its AI technologies.