Google Assistant to get ChatGPT, Bard-like features, generative AI to be in focus

Google has been long dipping its hands in artificial intelligence (AI), but what is deemed a shaken-down form of AI, Google Assistant, is getting a boost now. As per a report by Axios, the tech giant plans on overhauling its assistant by focusing on generative AI. This would be similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and its very own Bard.

This is a significant move as it stands to alter how the Assistant works with consumers, developers, and the tech company’s employees. This revamp will change how the Assistant functions with the company, and at the moment, Google will be supporting both new and old approaches.

According to the internal email that was accessed by Axios, the tech giant has started its work on revamping the Assistant. The overhaul will start off with the mobile version of the Assistant. The company has directed that it will be reorganising the teams that are working on the Assistant. Further, it plans on laying off a small number of employees because of such a reorganisation.

As per the report, this action will lead to the elimination of a substantial number of jobs, and there are thousands of employees that currently work on the Assistant so people among them would be impacted by the move.

In the email, Google’s VP, Peeyush Ranjan, along with director of product, Duke Dukellis, expressed, “We remain deeply committed to Assistant, and we are optimistic about its bright future ahead.”

The email further reads that the Assistant team leads “see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM [large language model] technology, would look like.”

What’s more, other giants like Amazon are moving to take similar actions. Reportedly, Amazon is working on its “Alexa” and plans on giving it a AI powered reboot. Alexa is Amazon’s digital assistant.

Google Assistant is currently used for doing everyday tasks effortlessly. From getting local information to planning one’s day, Assistant stands to do a number of tasks. You can ask the assistant to even “set a reminder” to remind you of a task like taking your medicine or filling up an application at the time you specify. In case you are getting bored, you can even ask it to play a game with you or crack a joke.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook