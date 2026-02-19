Google has started 2026 by officially confirming the dates for its annual developer conference, called the Google I/O 2026. This announcement comes in the midst of Sundar Pichai is visiting India for the AI Impact Summit. Coming back to the nerdy stuff Google through its official blog that the conference will take place on May 19-20, 2026. Moreover the conference will be hosted at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View California, with the option for people worldwide to join remotely through the live online stream.

In the Developer conference Google is expected to showcase major software updates, across Android, AI, Cloud services and developer tools and its broader technology roadmap for the year ahead.

Google CEO who is currently in India for the AI Impact summit posted on ‘X’ writing “See you all at the Google I/O starting May 19th! io.google”. Although the full agenda for I/O 2026 has not yet been detailed, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the keynote sessions.

Why is Google CEO in India?

The I/O announcement by Sundar Pichai comes as he is in India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, currently being held in New Delhi from 16th to 20th January.

Following his arrival, Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in a formal discussion, underlining the significance of the visit. The meeting comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a global AI hub, with a strong focus on digital public infrastructure, innovation and the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

What will Google announce at I/O 2026?

The official “save the date” page also features an interactive teaser experience powered by Gemini models, signalling the central role generative AI will play at this year’s conference. As for what more to expect, developers traditionally look to I/O for announcements related to the next Android version, updates to web and app development frameworks, and new machine learning tools. The company has also previously announced hardware updates, including Pixel devices and AI-enabled features, at past editions, and similar announcements are expected in 2026.

Meanwhile, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, is also in India for the summit. Speaking at the event, Hassabis highlighted the current limitations of AI systems, noting that today’s models lack continual learning and long-term planning abilities.