Google kicked off the buzz ahead of Google I/O 2026 with its Android Show event, where it shared a series of major announcements related to Android and Gemini. From new AI-based features and Android upgrades to improved security tools and the launch of Gemini-powered Googlebooks laptops, the event featured several important updates. Here’s a closer look at everything Google announced during the Android Show 2026.

Google unveils Gemini-powered Googlebook lineup

The launch of Googlebook was one of the standout announcements at the Android Show 2026. Google introduced this new laptop category with a strong focus on Gemini-powered features and experiences. The company also revealed partnerships with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo for the upcoming devices, which are expected to arrive later this year. These laptops will offer closer Gemini integration, AI-assisted cursor controls called Magic Pointer, easy Android phone connectivity, and support for personalised widgets.

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Google strengthens Android security protections

Google is expanding its built-in theft protection features for Android users worldwide after initially testing them in Brazil. These protections will now come enabled by default on all new Android 17 devices, as well as phones that are reset or updated to the latest version of Android.

With the new system in place, features such as Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock will automatically turn on. Google is also tightening security by limiting the number of incorrect PIN or password attempts and increasing the waiting time after repeated failures. In addition, devices running Android 12 or newer will allow law enforcement officials to view the phone’s IMEI number directly from the lock screen, helping them identify stolen devices more quickly.

Android introduces simpler tools for transferring data from iPhone

Google is making it easier to switch from iPhone to Android. Users will be able to transfer passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, eSIM data, and even home screen layouts through a new migration system. The feature will roll out first on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices later this year.

Create My Widget introduces AI-generated widgets

Users will be able to describe the kind of widget they want, and Gemini will generate it for them. For example, they could ask for a dashboard that shows weekly meal prep ideas, reminders, and fitness updates in one place. The feature is expected to launch first on Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel devices later this summer.

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Android Auto receives a major redesign

Google also previewed a refreshed Android Auto interface with new features like widget support, edge-to-edge layouts, and better overall compatibility. The company confirmed that video apps such as YouTube will support full-HD 60fps playback in supported vehicles later this year. Gemini is also expanding in Android Auto, allowing drivers to use voice commands for navigation, planning, and everyday tasks without taking their hands off the wheel.

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Google adds new creator-focused features

For content creators, Google introduced a new Screen Reactions tool that can record both the user and their screen at the same time, similar to reaction-style videos seen on platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Google also announced a partnership with Meta to improve Instagram uploads on Android. New enhancements such as Ultra HDR, better stabilization, and improved low-light performance aim to boost video quality on social platforms.

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Gemini in Chrome expands to Android

Gemini in Chrome, which first arrived on desktop and iOS, is now coming to Android. It will let users summarize web pages, ask questions about what they’re reading, and automate certain browsing actions. Google also teased an experimental feature that could eventually handle tasks like booking tickets or navigating websites on its own.

Gboard gets smarter dictation tools

A new dictation feature called “Rambler” is coming to Gboard. It improves voice typing by removing filler words like “um” and “ah,” and can also adjust and correct speech in real time as users speak.