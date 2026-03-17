Google’s AI Futures Fund, in collaboration with leading venture capital firm Accel, has revealed the five exceptional AI startups selected for the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort – a high-impact pre-seed accelerator program that’s meant to nurture the next wave of transformative AI companies with strong connections to India.

The program has reportedly seen a huge response, attracting more than 4,000 applications from founders across the globe. After a rigorous evaluation process that focuses on technical depth, originality, and potential for scalable real-world impact, only five ventures made the cut for the top five spots.

Unlike many AI accelerator events that back surface-level wrappers, this programme prioritises founders solving hard, domain-specific problems in science, enterprise automation, voice intelligence, entertainment, and industrial precision.

For the 2026 edition of Cohort, Google and Accel have revealed their top chosen names.

2026 Atoms AI Cohort: 5 chosen startups topping their game

K-Dense:

This startup is building an AI “co-scientist” platform that accelerates breakthroughs in life sciences, chemistry, physics, and materials research by automating hypothesis generation, literature synthesis, and experimental design, addressing one of the biggest bottlenecks in modern scientific discovery.

Dodge.ai:

Dodge.ai develops autonomous AI agents capable of overhauling legacy enterprise ERP systems, enabling seamless modernisation, real-time decision-making, and dramatic efficiency gains for large organizations still reliant on outdated software stacks.

Persistence Labs:

This AI startup leverages advanced voice AI to revolutionise large-scale call center operations, offering intelligent automation, multilingual support, and emotion-aware interactions that improve customer service outcomes and reduce operational costs.

Zingroll:

Zingroll is pioneering an AI-native platform for generating full-length films, episodic shows, and interactive entertainment experiences tailored for streaming audiences, democratising high-quality content creation at a fraction of traditional production costs.

LevelPlane

LevelPlane focuses on AI-driven industrial automation for precision manufacturing in sectors like automotive and aerospace, promising to deliver real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and adaptive production workflows that minimise defects and downtime.

2026 Atoms AI Cohort: Massive support package to fuel rapid scaling

Each selected startup in the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort receives substantial backing to accelerate growth. The package includes up to $2 million in co-investment (split between Accel and Google’s AI Futures Fund), plus up to $350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini models, and Google DeepMind infrastructure. Participants also gain access to mentorship from Google AI researchers, Accel partners, and industry veterans. They also get technical guidance on scaling models, optimising inference, and navigating regulatory landscapes.