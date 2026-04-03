Google is trying to expand its presence in the artificial intelligence subscription market with the introduction of its AI Pro plan. This new subscription is designed for users who depend on AI tools regularly, including professionals, students, and content creators. By combining advanced AI features into one package, Google aims to make everyday tasks faster, easier, and more efficient across its digital ecosystem.

The AI Pro plan is a paid version of Google’s AI services that provides more powerful tools compared to the free tier. It gives users improved access to AI features across apps like Google Docs, Gmail, and Drive.

The plan is especially useful for those who rely on AI for writing, research, coding, and managing their day-to-day work more effectively.

Sweet news for our Google AI Pro subscribers! 🚀 We know your memories and projects need space to grow, so we’re expanding Google AI Pro’s storage offering from 2TB to 5TB — at no additional cost. Now you have a little extra room to create more with Google AI and securely store… pic.twitter.com/9RSBD4CO5l — shimrit ben-yair (@shimritby) April 1, 2026

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What are the features of the plan?

One of the biggest advantages of the AI Pro plan is faster performance and better accuracy. Users get priority access to Google’s latest AI models, ensuring smoother usage even during peak times.

Gemini can also process longer documents and deliver more detailed summaries, insights, and suggestions.

Another major highlight is its strong integration with Google Workspace. Users can draft emails, summarize long documents, create presentations, and organize data in spreadsheets with minimal effort.

These features help reduce manual work and save time. Additionally, the plan includes customization options, allowing users to adjust how the AI responds based on their preferences and specific needs.

Who should buy this plan?

The AI Pro plan is ideal for people who use AI tools on a daily basis. This includes journalists, developers, business professionals, and content creators who need efficient and reliable assistance.

Students and researchers can also benefit from its ability to simplify complex topics, generate ideas, and assist with writing assignments or reports.

In India, the Google AI Pro plan is priced at Rs 1,950 a month. Subscribers on the Gemini app get expanded access to the Gemini 3.1 Pro model, along with higher usage limits for Deep Research and image generation through Nano Banana Pro. The plan also unlocks video generation, powered by Veo 3.1 Fast.

How to get Google AI Pro plan

Note: You must sign in with your Google Account.

Step 1: Go to Google One.

Step 2: To choose the Google AI Pro membership, follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Review the membership pricing and payment date.

Step 4: Click Agree to confirm.

Step 5: Choose your payment method.

Step 6: Select Subscribe.