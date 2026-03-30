An American tourist found Gemini’s AI image generation tool, Nano Banana, to be a very helpful tool in Japan. The tourist named Michael S. Galpert posted on ‘X’ how Google’s Nano Banana tool helped him out.

In the future, AI tools like these could help travelers feel more independent and confident. It also proves how AI can become a simple, everyday helper that people rely on when they need it most.

Posting a photo of an air conditioner (AC) remote with buttons labeled in Japanese, he wrote, “Was woken up at 4am bc it was too hot in the hotel room. “Nano Banana gods saved the day.” Adjacent to this, he posted the image of the AC remote labeled in English. Lastly, he wrote the prompt “create an image in English,” which he used to create an image of the same AC remote labeled in English.

What exactly happened with Michael?

Michael woke up at around 4 AM feeling hot but couldn’t turn on the air conditioner in his hotel room. The remote control was in Japanese, and he didn’t understand what the buttons meant.

Instead of calling hotel staff, he decided to try a different solution using Google’s AI tool, often called “Nano Banana.”

Was woken up at 4am bc it was too hot in the hotel room. Nano Banana gods saved the day.



prompt: “create an image in English” pic.twitter.com/9w6CZWGUw9 — michael s galpert (@msg) March 27, 2026

How did Nano Banana help him?

Michael used the AI tool to scan the remote control with his phone. The tool quickly translated the Japanese text and explained what each button did, like temperature control, fan speed, and different modes.

With this help, he was able to fix the AC settings in minutes and go back to sleep comfortably.

Later, he shared this experience online and jokingly thanked the “Nano Banana gods” for saving him. The story soon became popular on social media.

AI as a travel companion

This incident shows how useful AI can be while traveling. Tools like this can understand images and translate text instantly. This makes it easier for people to deal with language problems in foreign countries.

Many travellers now see such AI tools as helpful “travel hacks.” They can be used to read menus, understand signs, or even operate unfamiliar devices.

How did people react on social media?

The post from Michael has gone viral, with many users finding humor in the situation while also highlighting the real-world usefulness of AI for tourists.

“This is a very low-level use case. Here is what is truly useful. When you need to buy f.e., shampoo or detergent, and you don’t know which one is suitable for you, there are dozens of them on the shelf. Instead of going through them one by one, you just photograph the whole shelf and ask AI,” a user wrote.

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“Pretty cool, I’ll keep that prompt in mind for next time when I can’t figure out that the arrow down button lowers the temperature,” another user commented. “Just a reminder that Google Lens comes with a real-time translation feature that can be a lifesaver,” a third user reacted.

Although the story is funny and relatable, it also shows how technology is changing daily life. AI is no longer just for work or entertainment—it is helping people solve real-world problems quickly.

In countries like Japan, where language can be a challenge for tourists, such tools can make travel much easier.