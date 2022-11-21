Google adds all-new Material You toggle to Docs, Slides and Sheets: Check details

American tech giant, Google has rolled out the all-new Material You toggle design for its services such as Google Docs, Google Sheets and Slides.

Looking at the new toggle has been designed like a pill, making the Material 3 (M3) switch larger than how it was.

With the M3 toggles getting revamped such as new colour mappings, a taller and broader track and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb are all its features.

While in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, users will be able to use this toggle directly in the editor’s overflow menu for Print layout, Suggested changes, Available offline and Star.

The company, earlier this week launched Material You-style colour-based themes in Chrome Canary, which is an experimental version of the browser used by developers.

For all those who don’t know Chrome Canary is used for testing out new features, APIs, changes and flags.

The ‘Customise Chrome Colour Extraction’ feature automatically chooses a colour scheme for the browser, based on the wallpaper which is shown whenever the users open a new tab.

Other than this development, the company recently rolled out AR-powered features in Maps, and Search to let users find food and makeup which will help them in matching with their skin tone. All the new features have been added to Live View in Maps which will allow users to visually search for restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses located nearby.

The Live View features were showcased earlier this year during the I/O 2022 event. It will be launched in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and San Francisco for both Android and iOS users.

Apart from this, Google has also brought the ‘Find charging station for an EV feature’. With this, users will be able to quickly find charging stations to charge EVs.

