scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8 Pro 360-degree view; key specs out

Pixel 8 Pro is coming in three colours, as per the officially leaked renders. It is coming in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Updated:
Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8 Pro 360-degree view; specs out
Pixel 8 Pro is coming in three colours, as per the officially leaked renders. It is coming in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice.

With the launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now less than a month away on October 4, we are all waiting for more and more updates. The leaks, the rumours, and the official words – we are consuming it all. Amid all this, Mishaal Rahman shared (via, Jose Ruben) shared screenshots of the official page on X, formerly Twitter.

Update: The Pixel 8 360-degree viewing page isn’t showing up anymore. Folks at Google have realised this mistake, and have fixed it but we were quick to note the details.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro pricing, colour options tipped

Also Read

Per the Google simulator page, what’s coming?

Pixel 8 Pro is coming in three colours, as per the officially leaked renders. It is coming in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice.

The web page unveiled key technical specifications of the mobile, including details about the temperature sensor in the rear camera array, NFC capabilities, USB Type-C port, and 5G antennas.

Additionally, the webpage confirmed the existence of a SIM card tray, dispelling rumours suggesting the removal of the tray in favour of eSIM. So, no physical SIM tray for now, but maybe next year.

Also Read | Pixel 8 to come with an Audio Magic Eraser: What is it, how will it help users and more

Pixel 8 Pro Rumoured Pricing

The rumoured price for the base 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 8 Pro is EUR 1,235, which translates to approximately Rs 1.10 lakh, while the 256GB version is expected at EUR 1,309, roughly equivalent to Rs 1.16 lakh.

Now, let’s just keep our fingers crossed and wait for October 4 when Google will be unveiling Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and more leaks in the meantime to keep you updated about the process.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
Google
technology news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 16:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS