Google ‘accidentally’ leaks Pixel 8 Pro 360-degree view; key specs out

With the launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now less than a month away on October 4, we are all waiting for more and more updates. The leaks, the rumours, and the official words – we are consuming it all. Amid all this, Mishaal Rahman shared (via, Jose Ruben) shared screenshots of the official page on X, formerly Twitter.

Update: The Pixel 8 360-degree viewing page isn’t showing up anymore. Folks at Google have realised this mistake, and have fixed it but we were quick to note the details.

Per the Google simulator page, what’s coming?

Pixel 8 Pro is coming in three colours, as per the officially leaked renders. It is coming in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice.

The web page unveiled key technical specifications of the mobile, including details about the temperature sensor in the rear camera array, NFC capabilities, USB Type-C port, and 5G antennas.

Additionally, the webpage confirmed the existence of a SIM card tray, dispelling rumours suggesting the removal of the tray in favour of eSIM. So, no physical SIM tray for now, but maybe next year.

Pixel 8 Pro Rumoured Pricing

The rumoured price for the base 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 8 Pro is EUR 1,235, which translates to approximately Rs 1.10 lakh, while the 256GB version is expected at EUR 1,309, roughly equivalent to Rs 1.16 lakh.

Now, let’s just keep our fingers crossed and wait for October 4 when Google will be unveiling Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and more leaks in the meantime to keep you updated about the process.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.