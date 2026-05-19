For over a decade, a standard Google account offered one of the biggest perks that none of its rivals managed to offer – free storage. With every new account, Google offered 15GB of free cloud storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. It was a generous freebie that set Google apart from competitors like Apple, which has stubbornly stuck to a 5GB iCloud storage limit for years. In 2026, though, Google is shaking things up – slash the free ‘no-questions-asked’ storage by up to 66 per cent!

In May 2026, tech experts noticed subtle but profound changes in Google’s signup workflows and support documentation. The definitive phrase “Your Google Account comes with 15 GB of cloud storage at no charge” was quietly reworded to “…up to 15 GB.”

Simultaneously, the new account creation process began unravelling a new reality – a default storage cap of just 5GB space. To unlock the remaining 10GB, users are now urged to link and verify a unique mobile number.

This change in policy has a subtle yet tremendous impact, leaving a notable impact on the cloud computing economy. For a market as competitive as India, where tech giants are offering free access to premium services to get consumers hooked, Google’s change in its free storage policy seems to be set for a different purpose altogether – to avoid digital workarounds and reshape consumer behaviour for online spending.

Why Google changed the free storage policy

Google hasn’t revealed the reasons or the intentions behind the updated free storage policy. However, if you look at the massive shifts in the global technology arena lately, the primary catalyst seems obvious – skyrocketing hardware costs in the generative AI era.

Running massive data centers is no longer just about storing PDFs and high-resolution vacation photos like it used to be a decade ago. The infrastructure requirements for hosting, training, and running localised AI models, such as Google’s Gemini ecosystem, are astronomical.

Large Language Models (LLMs) require an unprecedented amount of computational power and specialised memory hardware, both of which face supply constraints and rising manufacturing costs.

As a result, physical memory and infrastructure costs continue to trend upward. Amidst this, the financial sustainability of providing unconditional 15GB of free space to hundreds of millions of anonymous or duplicate accounts becomes unattainable.

From a business standpoint, restricting default storage allocation forces a more judicious use of resources. This could ensure that the prized infrastructure is optimised for genuine and high-value users rather than passive data hoarding.

The commercial exploitation of ‘free storage’

Beyond the hardware constraints, Google’s strategy targets a long-standing grey area in digital media consumption – the commercial exploitation of free consumer accounts.

Technology analyst Faisal Kawoosa highlights this systemic issue, pointing out that the policy shift rectifies a structural unfairness in how cloud resources are consumed.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, he says, “The existing users aren’t affected, it’s only for new signups. With memory costs going up, it makes sense even for ‘free’ storage providers to keep a cap for judicious use. At the same time, many businesses—freelancers, small and medium setups, educational institutions—are taking undue advantage of the 15GB storage box that Google provides. They use it for their commercial usage which in my opinion is not a fair thing.”

For years, cash-strapped startups, local boutique agencies, and independent freelancers in India bypassed paid Google Workspace subscriptions by creating webs of free Gmail accounts to store client deliverables, host media assets, and manage internal databases. While economically efficient for the businesses, it meant Google was funding the digital infrastructure of commercial entities entirely for free.

Kawoosa argues that this relationship must evolve. “If they are earning or making money out of this resource, Google must also be paid for their contribution. Very similar to what telecom operators have been arguing about usage of their infrastructure by OTTs, etc,” he says.

Just as telecom giants globally argue that content-heavy streaming platforms should compensate them for overloading the network bandwidth, cloud providers are realising they can no longer subsidise the storage infrastructure for businesses profiting off their freemium models.

Will Indians start spending on storage?

While the limited 5GB policy appears to be a direct ‘nudge’ toward Google One paid subscriptions, those expecting an immediate, massive surge in Indian digital spending might need to recalibrate their expectations. The Indian consumer is notoriously value-conscious, and the rollout itself contains natural shock absorbers.

According to Kawoosa, digital expenditures will remain largely steady in the short term for two key reasons. First, the policy is forward-looking. Legacy accounts retain their original 15GB baseline, insulating the vast majority of current users from an immediate storage crisis.

Second, the structural design of the phone-verification workaround leaves ample room for India’s legendary culture of Jugaad (frugal innovation).

“Well, I am not expecting a significant change in spendings at the moment for two reasons,” Kawoosa explains. “The existing users continue with the 15GB box. For new users, they can also get it provided they verify it with a valid mobile number. Google allows 4-5 signups for each mobile number. So that way a user can still get 60-75 GB of storage,” he adds.

Because Google still allows a single mobile number to authenticate multiple accounts to ensure families or individuals can maintain distinct digital identities (e.g., personal, work, and pseudonymous accounts), a resourceful user can link five accounts to a single SIM card. By doing so, they aggregate up to 75GB of free storage spread across different accounts.

For the average Indian user, the choice becomes a mathematical equation of cost versus convenience. “Also, users in India are frugal,” Kawoosa adds. “They can weigh if it makes sense to pay Google for additional storage or get additional SIMs to get more storage.”

Given that secondary SIM cards in India can often be maintained with minimal recharge plans, some users may find it more economical preferable to buy an extra SIM card to create up to five more free Google accounts rather than committing to a recurring monthly cloud storage fee.

This is where Indian telecom comes in

Rather than convincing individuals to put more digital expenses on their credit card, the transition to paid storage is shifting toward indirect bundling. “There are Google One premium plans offered by telcos with subscriptions beyond a certain value,” Kawoosa points out.

Indian telecom operators are increasingly integrating cloud storage into their premium postpaid, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and high-end prepaid data plans. By bundling 100GB or more of Google One storage alongside daily data limits and streaming platform subscriptions, telcos eliminate the psychological friction of paying for storage. You, as the user, perceive that the cloud space is a ‘free perk’ of a high-value network plan.

In reality, however, your telecom operator funnels wholesale subscription revenue back to Google.

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Conclusion: Google wants accountability

Google’s 5GB baseline storage restriction is less about an aggressive, overnight cash grab measure and more about a calculated long-game, wherein the tech giant achieves three basic goals:

– It curbs anonymous bot networks and spam accounts by mandating a phone number for full access.

– It cuts down the rampant commercial exploitation of the free tier storage by small businesses and freelancers.

– It hints consumers that the cloud infrastructure comes at a cost.

What would you do now? Will you pay for a Google One subscription, or choose to look for smart workarounds for keeping your storage free?