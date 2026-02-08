Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s largest investment banks, is using artificial intelligence to improve how it manages daily office work. The company has partnered with AI startup Anthropic, which created the Claude AI model, to build smart AI agents that can handle tasks like accounting, paperwork, and client onboarding.

This move shows how big financial companies are now using AI not just for trading or customer service, but also for behind-the-scenes work that usually takes a lot of time and manpower.

AI Agents That Work Like Assistants

For the past six months, engineers from Anthropic have been working closely with Goldman Sachs teams to develop these AI tools. According to a CNBC report citing Goldman’s Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti, the goal is to reduce the burden of repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

These AI agents are being trained to understand financial data, follow rules, and complete multi-step processes. For example, they can help track transactions, prepare accounting records, and assist with onboarding new clients by handling documentation and checks.

Unlike older automation tools that follow fixed instructions, these AI systems can understand context and adapt to different situations. Goldman’s engineers say the technology has already shown strong results while handling complex internal data.

Bigger AI Strategy

Goldman Sachs’ use of AI is part of a larger plan to make the bank more efficient. The company believes AI can help save time, reduce manual errors, and allow employees to focus on more important work that requires human judgment.

While some worry that AI could replace jobs, Goldman has said that the goal is not immediate job cuts. Instead, the bank wants to improve productivity and control future hiring by using technology more effectively.

However, experts warn that as AI becomes better at handling professional tasks like accounting and compliance, many white-collar roles across industries could change in the coming years.

Moving Carefully With Powerful Technology

Using AI in sensitive areas such as finance comes with risks. Errors in accounting or compliance can have serious consequences. That is why Goldman is testing these AI tools carefully before rolling them out fully.

For now, the bank sees AI as a support system rather than a replacement for human workers. As the partnership with Anthropic continues, Goldman Sachs’ experiment could offer a clear picture of how AI may reshape office work in the global banking industry.