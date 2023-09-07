More and more Gmail users are using AI-powered features to write their mails, Thomas Kurien, CEO, Google Cloud, said at the “Born Digital Summit” in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Since March, on an average, more than 50% of mails were written using generative models, he said, adding that 35% more mails are written today because of the features in the play.

“Since March, more than one million users have used ‘help me write a mail’ in Google Docs and Gmail,” Kurien said.

In March, a blog by Google said, “We’re now making it possible for Workspace users to harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate like never before. To start with, we’re introducing a first set of AI-powered writing features in Docs and Gmail to trusted testers.”

The features include new ways to generate, summarise and analyse text with AI in Google Docs. It also gives users the options to compose full mails in Gmail based on users’ bullet points, besides offering the ability to produce AI imagery, audio and video for slides.

Speaking about Duet AI, an evolving Workspace tool powered by AI, Kurien said, “Our overall idea for models is that they have all skills that humans have over time. And we want to make that assistive to humans.”

At the same event, Apollo Hospitals announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to put healthcare in the hands of every Indian through its digital platform, Apollo 24|7. Built entirely on Google Cloud, Apollo 24|7 aims to deliver an omnichannel healthcare experience to people in India with telemedicine services, online doctor consultations, home delivery of medication, and improved clinician decision making.

Apollo 24|7 teams worked with Google Cloud to build a Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE) using the latter’s Vertex AI and generative AI models. These enable doctors to identify the next best action for patients during consultations. The CIE service leverages data from Apollo Hospitals and large language models (LLMs) from Google Cloud to create a proprietary solution in which all patient data is kept securely within the hospitals’ systems, said the company.

“Generative AI has the transformative power to bring conversational medicine to clinicians and patients alike,” said Kurien. “Our work with Apollo Hospitals will improve accessibility in healthcare, support clinicians and care teams, and drive better patient engagement—ultimately benefiting millions of Indians.”