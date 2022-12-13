Global government IT spending to reach $589 billion in 2023, report says

In 2023, the spending of global government IT is likely to reach $589 billion globally. It has increased more from 2022 to 6.8 percent in this department. It was reported on Monday that the highest growing segment will be software in the next year following IT services and internal services. It was reported by Gartner.

Director Analyst at Gartner, Daniel Snyder said “Government organisations are continuing to modernise legacy IT and invest in initiatives that improve access to digital services as constituents increasingly demand experiences that are equivalent to online customer interactions in the private sector.” He added that the citizen and employee interactions are managed by a framework called total experience (TX) that helps agencies to manage such factors along with enabling transformations that remain amongst the main IT people spending in 2023.

Principal Analyst of Gartner, Apeksha Kaushik said that “Delivering on these priorities depends on establishing a shared, organization-wide digital vision and integrating that vision into enterprise-level strategies.” She added saying, investment will increase in the areas of application modernization, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, machine learning, artificial intelligence and business and data analytics tools aligning with these priorities.

