In today’s digital age, children and teens have unprecedented access to interactive games and social experiences online. But not all digital engagement is harmless. Recently happened Ghaziabad three sisters suicide case show this resurgence of “dark roleplay games” like the Blue Whale Challenge, Momo Challenge and the emerging Korean Love Game trends that parents urgently need to understand.

In this article here are 3 red flags parents should know. The three sisters in Ghaziabad, died by suicide after reportedly becoming addicted to an online Korean‑themed game. The girls, aged 12 to 16, allegedly sank into obsessive gameplay and withdrew from school over several years. Their father’s attempts to stop their access to the game were met with resistance, and the tragic event has reignited national debate about online safety and digital addiction among minors.

Games like the Momo Challenge, Blue Whale Challenge and Korean “Love Game” lure teenagers into completing a series of escalating challenges. These often begin with harmless tasks such as staying awake late at night or watching certain videos, but gradually progress to dangerous instructions that start consuming the player’s daily life.

Suicide Pacts and Secret Groups

Beyond structured “games,” hidden online groups exist where children are groomed into forming suicide pacts. These groups often disguise themselves as support communities but gradually manipulate members into dangerous actions through emotional pressure and secrecy.

Addictive Online Games

Even mainstream online games can become harmful when addiction takes hold. Warning signs include excessive screen time, withdrawal from family and friends, declining academic performance, and mood swings.

Experts warn that vulnerable teens may spiral into depression or risky behaviour when gaming becomes an obsession rather than entertainment.

Dark Roleplay Games

Certain roleplay communities on social media encourage children to act out violent, depressive, or self-destructive scenarios. These environments normalize harmful behaviour and blur the line between fiction and reality.

Over time, such exposure can desensitize young users to real-life consequences and emotional distress.