George Hotz, Elon Musk’s intern who he hired to fix Twitter search has resigned; here’s why

Elon Musk offered a twelve week long internship opportunity to George Hotz. He was a former renowned iPhone hacker during his teenage years, a critic, and someone who previously declined an offer to conduct test drives on Tesla Cars. Famous for jailbreaking iPhones and reverse engineering Sony Playstation 3, his role was to fix Twitter’s search and remove login pop-ups on the screen which denies browsing facilities without logging in. The internship was offered to him after mass layoffs going on in the company. But now his internship stands still just after four weeks.

Hotz tweeted from his account that read, “Resigned from Twitter today. Appreciate the opportunity, but didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!” Navin Nagrani asked him if he has any regrets to which he replied saying, “Nah, it is what it is. Still rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0!”

It seems that he was skeptical regarding his long term impact on the company and felt being exploited as his work means very little as per his introspection. He even joked about the constant account bans that occur over Twitter and tweeted that if he gets blocked from this platform then he could be followed on Instagram. He has also been an honest critic of Musk’s Twitter decisions.

He has been showing signs for halting his internship for quite a while now. Following Musk’s footsteps, he posted a poll asking if he should “step down as a Twitter intern?” and added that he “will abide by the results of this poll. Not a joke.” 63 percent Twitter users responded yes. A few days ago Musk similarly received yes responses to the poll he posted asking if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.

