Google has made the biggest upgrade to Search and the Gemini app this year silently. If you have used Google Search or the Gemini chatbot recently, there is a good chance your answers were powered by Gemini 3.8 Flash — Google’s workhorse AI built for speed over deep thinking. Google has officially retired the “Flash” name and replaced it with Gemini 4 Hydrogen – your new standard AI model in Gemini.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen comes on the heels of Google releasing its more powerful alternatives – Gemini 4 Argon and Gemini 4 Carbon. With Gemini 4 Hydrogen, Google’s default, free AI just got 2.5 times faster, significantly more accurate, and far better at actually getting things done—all without costing you a dime extra.

Whether you use AI to settle dinner-table debates, plan vacations, organise spreadsheets, or build personal projects, the shift from 3.8 Flash to 4 Hydrogen changes your daily experience across Google’s apps. Here’s how.

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Google Search becomes more visual

Hydrogen is now the default engine running Google’s AI Mode and powering complex queries in AI Overviews globally. Since the model can reason through multi-part questions much faster than 3.8 Flash, Search is moving away from static walls of text.

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Custom Tools and Tables on the Fly: You can ask Search to compare a dozen laptop models, plan a budget, or map out a workout schedule, and Hydrogen will build clean comparison tables, visual layouts, and interactive calculators directly inside your results.

Better Web Discovery: Google upgraded its “query fan-out” system with Hydrogen, meaning the AI runs smarter background searches to surface a wider variety of helpful websites and niche sources you might have missed otherwise.

Fewer ‘Made-Up’ Facts: One of the biggest frustrations with fast AI models is their tendency to confidently invent details. Google reports that Hydrogen cuts fabricated claims by more than five times compared to 3.8 Flash.

Flagship-level smartness for free

Previously, using Google’s free tier model meant settling for a noticeably lighter model unless you upgraded to a paid plan. With Gemini 4 Hydrogen, that gap shrinks dramatically.

In independent testing by Artificial Analysis, Hydrogen scored 51 on its Intelligence Index—a massive 20-point leap over 3.8 Flash (31), and actually a point ahead of Google’s heavier Gemini 4 Argon model (50).

In the Gemini app, paid subscribers can select Hydrogen directly from the model dropdown, while free users get it automatically whenever a prompt requires real reasoning. Note that simple, quick-fire questions still route to the ultra-light 3.5 Flash-Lite.

Fewer of “Sorry, I Can’t Help With That”

Anyone who has asked an AI a basic health or science question — which usually returns a robotic safety lecture – will notice a change in tone.

Google overhauled Hydrogen’s safety tuning so it can better tell the difference between genuinely dangerous requests and normal, everyday curiosity. On medical and scientific benchmarks, Hydrogen dropped false refusals to under 0.4%. Hence, if you are looking up medication interactions, biology homework, or household chemistry questions, the AI is far less likely to refuse you.

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Smarter everyday projects, games, and spreadsheets

Hydrogen isn’t just better at answering questions – it is also built to follow multi-step instructions without losing the thread halfway through.

One-prompt apps and Games: If you use Gemini to build personal tools, interactive study guides, or simple browser games, Hydrogen generates cleaner layouts and working code in fewer back-and-forth prompts. During testing, Google highlighted its ability to spin up interactive projects—like a 3D globe tracking real-time global lightning strikes—from scratch.

Faster Google Sheets: For subscribers on Google AI Pro, Ultra, or eligible Workspace plans, Hydrogen is rolling into Gemini in Sheets, turning messy personal budgets or household data into dynamic, working spreadsheets over 30% faster than before.

Understanding long videos and files: Hydrogen can take in massive amounts of context at once—including long PDFs, audio recordings, and video clips—allowing you to drop in a lengthy recorded lecture, a stack of receipts, or a user manual and get cited, accurate answers without the model forgetting the middle section.