Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with analogue hands, up to 70 days battery life: Details

Garmin has launched the Instinct Crossover in India. This is a hybrid smartwatch which is to say it gives you a digital screen and analogue hands, both in one package. Being an Instinct product invariably means that it’s built for rugged use, too. Garmin Instinct Crossover price in India is set at Rs 55,990. Shelling out Rs 6,000 more can get you a version with solar charging. The smartwatch will go on sale starting from January 20, 2023.

The Instinct Crossover has a design that’s very distinctly Garmin which is to say you can’t help but get Casio-vibes from it. The real kicker though is that it’s built to survive harsh environment with “thermal and shock resistant built to MIL-STD-810, chemically strengthened scratch resistant lens and 10 ATM (100 metres) water rating.” Unlike some of its other full-fledged rugged watches, the Instinct Crossover is relatively more mainstream to look at— it doesn’t look wild or clunky.

The watch comes with traditional analogue-type hands— they are still powered electronically, so— with what Garmin is calling “Super-Lumi Nova” coating which in simple words ensure, they glow in the dark. Like it is in a few Fossil smartwatches, these hands can automatically move out of the way when you need to read a notification. And they can also recalibrate on their own to “keep users precisely on time during an extreme adventure.” The technology behind this is called RevoDrive.

Elsewhere, the Crossover Instinct is your typical high-end Garmin product with 24/7 health monitoring, activity tracking, and wellness features. Staple Garmin features like Body Battery and Fitness Age are available in addition to heart rate, stress, VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time tracking. Sleep monitoring is also covered extensively. Being a Garmin also means you get access to high-quality multi-GPS and navigation quirks like TracBack.

It can connect to both Android and iOS devices through Garmin’s Connect app. The solar charging model is touted to offer up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode (this could be infinite in battery saver mode, Garmin says). Note that, the Instinct Crossover doesn’t really charge through solar power, rather it can hold it to replenish the watch later. Also, you’ll need the watch to be directly under the sun for about three hours to be able to achieve Garmin’s quoted figures.

The standard Instinct Crossover comes in black while the solar edition comes in graphite. Both will be available across online (Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com) and offline (Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, Sports stores) channels. Stay tuned for our full review of the Garmin Instinct Crossover coming soon.