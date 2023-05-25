Garmin Instinct 2X Solar launched with flashlight, ‘unlimited’ battery life; tactical edition gets you night-vision

Garmin launched the Instinct 2X Solar series of smartwatches in India today. The line-up spawns two models: the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar tactical edition. As the name suggests, the 2X is essentially a bigger Instinct 2 with a couple of other niceties including a built-in LED flashlight and obstacle course racing. The tactical edition adds night-vision compatibility, a stealth mode, and Jumpmaster mode for parachute activities on top of all that.

The Instinct series, for those unaware, is designed for the great outdoors which is to say these watches are built to survive harsh terrain and offer tracking that’s par for the course. It’s meant for runners and hikers. Addition of “solar” charging means the 2X watches can boast of virtually “unlimited” battery life. Garmin notes that is under regular smartwatch mode assuming you expose it to 50,000 lux conditions. Even without solar, these watches can last for up to 40 days (smartwatch mode) and up to 27 hours with multi-band GPS enabled.

The 2X also gets you a flashlight red and white LEDs with adjustable intensities. The tactical edition swaps the red with green light. The watches also come with a dedicated strobe mode for these lights.

Elsewhere, these are typical Garmin watches with 24×7 health and wellness tracking, including wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, and Pulse Ox. These watches can track metrics like running, biking, swimming, strength training in addition to VO2 max. Multi-Band GNSS support is available, too, with TracBack routing.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar price in India is set at Rs 50,490. The tactical edition is an additional Rs 5,500. They’re available to buy online from Amazon, Tata Luxury and Tata CLiQ and offline from Garmin brand stores, Helios, Just in Time and all leading watch retailers.