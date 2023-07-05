Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro 2023 refresh smartwatch series launched in India; price starts at Rs 1,00,990

Garmin is here with another range of smartwatches. This time it has expanded its premium line of smartwatches as it launched Fēnix 7 Pro and Epix Pro Series in India. Two key features of these lineups are durability and water resistance. The company has noted that the watches are specifically designed for athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts. These watches have the ultimate performance and tracking abilities.

Garmin Fēnix 7 Pro and Epix Pro Series: Features and other details

If we explore some of the features of these series, then the Fēnix Pro series provides its users with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens on each of its models. With this solar charging, the series offers a battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. In expedition mode, the battery life offered is up to 139 days.

The Epix Pro Series, meanwhile, comes in three sizes. These include 42-mm, 47-mm, and 51-mm. The series features a crystal-clear AMOLED display along with a rugged design. The battery life offered by the 51-mm variant is up to 31 days.

Both smartwatch series are durable and resilient. The Fēnix 7 Pro Series comes with a combination of a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a steel bezel. The Epix Pro Series features premium materials like sapphire and titanium. These smartwatches are built as per military standards, which means they are thermal, shock, and water resistant. These abilities make them ideal for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

What’s more, these smartwatches feature a variety of preloaded activities. These programmes accommodate various sports and fitness activities. These watches allow the user to track and monitor their performance. Even if they are hiking, strength training, playing soccer, basketball, or any other racquet sport, they can easily track them all.

These watches also come with specialised activities, which include white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding. This provides the user with the ability to take part in their favourite sport while they can easily track and analyse their performance using the features of the watch.

Price

Read along to learn about the smartwatches that are launched, along with their ddescriptionsand MSRP.

EPIX 2 PRO – 42mm

EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 42mm, Sapphire, Soft Gold with Light Sand Band

INR 1,11,990

EPIX 2 PRO – 42mm

EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 42mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,11,990

EPIX 2 PRO – 47mm

EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 47mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,11,990

EPIX 2 PRO – 47mm

EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 47mm, Sapphire, Titanium with Whitestone Band

INR 1,11,990

EPIX 2 PRO – 51mm

EPIX PRO (Gen 2), 51mm, Sapphire, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,23,490

FENIX 7S PRO SOLAR

Fēnix 7S PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,00,990

FENIX 7 PRO SOLAR

Fēnix 7 PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,00,990

FENIX 7X PRO SOLAR

Fēnix 7X PRO, Sapphire Solar, Carbon Gray Titanium with Black Band

INR 1,11,990

FENIX 7X PRO SOLAR

Fēnix 7X PRO, Sapphire Solar, Titanium with Fog Gray/Ember Orange Band

INR 1,11,990

