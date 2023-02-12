Garmin expands offline presence in India with second Bengaluru brand store, fourth overall

Garmin has announced the launch of its second official brand store in Bengaluru. The new store is located in Indiranagar, spans across 255 Sqft, and will serve as both sales cum experiential zone even as Garmin looks to further strengthen its offline footprint in line with its commitment to open more than 10 brand stores in the country by the end of 2023. It now has four of those in total.

The store will house the entire range of Garmin smartwatches across categories like fitness, outdoor, and wellness, including the recently launched Instinct Crossover and Venu SQ2. Brand experts will be available at the store to assist customers with understanding product features and selection.

“As the smart wearables market witnessed tremendous growth in the year 2022, our vision is to expand deeper into the Indian market,” Garmin’s India head Yeshudas Pillai said in a prepared statement, adding that “we wanted to strengthen our retail presence with the launch of second brand store in Bengaluru, with an aim to further provide a holistic product experience for our consumers and allow them to engage with Garmin’s superior technology and performance-based smartwatches.”

Garmin has a pan-India presence. It is present across all the channels, but at the same time, it has been very selectively available in those channels, Pillai had admitted during a recent interview with FE. “But our biggest expansion will happen in 2023 wherein we will foray into almost all channels that India has to offer,” he had said.

The iconic brand, known for its razor-sharp accurate GPS navigation products, says it saw a 32 percent YoY growth till Q3 2022 and is eyeing to make India as one of its top 3 markets (in the Asia region) in the next 5 years.

Apart from Bengaluru, it has two other brand stores, one in Pune and another in Delhi NCR. Garmin products are also available via offline channel partners like Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, Croma and other key cycling, sports stores and e-commerce partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Luxury, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, Bhawar.com and Synergizer.com.