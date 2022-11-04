Garmin expands offline presence in India with new Bengaluru experiential store



Leading smart wearables company, Garmin has launched its first experiential brand store in Bengaluru which it says will provide a premium user experience to its customers. The store is spread across 500 sq ft and aims to provide a flawless product experience for all the fitness enthusiasts out there.

The store is located at No 84, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore and will be open on all seven days from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM. The store was inaugurated by Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India along with business partners and several other officials were present from Garmin India.

The store will have all types of devices ranging from Fitness, Outdoor, and Wellness which will include Fenix 7 Series, and Instinct 2 Solar series among others.

Apart from this, even brand experts will be present at the store to guide the customers about the device’s features and help them in buying the appropriate gadget as per their requirements.

With the launch of this store, Garmin’s brand-new store will increase to three out of which the first two stores are present in Pune and Delhi-NCR.

The company also sells devices through other partner channels which include Helio, Just in Time, Croma and several other multiband stores.

Talking about the launch of the new store, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India and Southeast Asia said, “Indian smart wearable industry is growing rapidly and holds a lot of opportunity in serving its customers.” He further added, “Since Bangalore is an important market for us and with this new experiential brand store, we want to empower customers and showcase to them the performance of global technology from the house of Garmin.”

