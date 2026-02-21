Microsoft’s senior management has seen a change of hands in its Xbox gaming division, and Indian industrialist tycoon Anand Mahindra took his opportunity to congratulate the new CEO. Mahindra has extended warm congratulations to Asha Sharma following her appointment as the new CEO of Xbox and Microsoft Gaming, praising her vision and highlighting the profound artistic value of video games.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra highlighted Sharma’s perspective on gaming, stating that it “resonates deeply.” He described games as far more than mere entertainment, portraying them as an interactive art form that masterfully combines storytelling, design, music, and community.

In response to Asha Sharma’s announcement post on X, Mahindra wrote, “Your view of gaming as art resonates deeply. Games aren’t just entertainment; they’re storytelling, design, music, community. The canvas just happens to be interactive.”

He then extended his warm wishes to Sharma, stating, “Congratulations Asha. May fortune favour your journey…”

Asha Sharma’s goal of focusing on Xbox and gaming

In her message to the team, Sharma wrote, “I am stepping into work shaped by generations of artists, engineers, designers, writers, musicians, operators and more who create worlds that have brought joy and deep personal meaning to hundreds of millions of players. The level of craft here is exceptional, and it is amplified by Xbox, which was founded in the belief that the power of games connects people and pushes the industry forward.”

Sharma promised that Microsoft’s gaming divisions will largely focus on three core aspects – great games, return of Xbox and future of play. “We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world,” she added.

Asha Sharma’s new role at Xbox

Asha Sharma, an Indian-origin executive with expertise in AI and consumer products, assumed the role of CEO of Microsoft Gaming, succeeding longtime leader Phil Spencer, who retired after steering Xbox for over a decade.

In her initial communications to the team, Sharma outlined three core commitments: delivering great games, driving the return of Xbox as a focused console powerhouse, and shaping the future of play. She stressed a human-centric approach amid rising AI integration, vowing not to prioritise short-term efficiencies or “flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop,” reaffirming that games remain art crafted by humans.

Her appointment has generated significant buzz in India, spotlighting the rise of Indian-origin leaders in global tech and gaming.