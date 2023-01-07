Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1? Samsung may have confirmed Galaxy S23 series launch date by accident

Samsung isn’t new to hitting the trigger of launch dates/product information ahead of schedule and it appears, it has done it again. While it’s no secret that the South Korean major is gearing to launch the flagship Galaxy S23 of devices soon, the exact date of launch hasn’t been announced yet. Or has it? Turns out, one of the company’s global wings has accidentally “leaked” the date of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 early and by the looks of it, the event is just around the corner.

The information comes courtesy Samsung’s Colombian website which seems to have jumped the gun to confirm the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is set for February 1, a bit earlier than expected. Speculation was rife that Samsung would launch the Galaxy S23 series in late February but clearly, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Does the OnePlus 11 5G global launch on February 7 have anything to do with it, well, we can’t say for sure.

The Samsung website in Colombia placed the full banner ad revealing the date of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 with the tagline, “epic moments are coming”. The ad also showed off vertically aligned triple cameras placed out individually, sort of like how they are on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If one was to read between the lines, it’s all but confirmed that Samsung is set to let go of its contour cut aesthetic completely in this generation. This means the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will largely have the same camera styling which is also what rumour mills have been hinting.

The colours green and lilac also take centre stage in the ad possibly hinting at the Galaxy S23 series’ marquee colour options.

Now that the information has been leaked out and because February 1 isn’t very far off, we can expect Samsung to make things official anytime now. The Galaxy S23 series is all but confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and there’s a high possibility we might get an overclocked version that Samsung seems to have already reserved from Samsung in this generation. The top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main camera while retaining the Note’s classic stylus. Stay tuned for more.