Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and everything else Samsung announced in Seoul

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea on July 26, 2023. Samsung has had many Unpacked events in the past but this was special in many ways. This was the first time that Samsung had hosted its Unpacked event in its home land. It also marked the arrival of two new foldable phones that are capable of changing the entire dynamics of foldable segment.

The headliners of the event have to be the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Z Flip 5 is a more compact foldable phone, while the Fold 5 is for those looking to hold a big and powerful phone in their hand. Both the phones flaunt new Flex Hinge which allows them to snap flat without any visible spaces in between.

Samsung not only introduced foldable phones to the world, but also launched several other devices at the event. In case you missed the live stream or are looking to catch a quick recap of everything that South Korean giant brought with itself at the event, here’s a list of announcements that can help. Take a quick look at everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Seoul.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a follow up of Fold 4 which was launched last year. The phone comes with a redesigned hinge that lets it fold flat completely without any space between two screens. Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department is looked after by a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera in the folding screen. It comes with a triple rear camera arrangement including a 50MP wide angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Fold 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage. It has a 4,400mAH battery inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a more compact and pocketable version with the same redesigned Flex Hinge that we see in Fold 5. The phone features a larger 3.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED cover display and a 6.7-inch AMOLED main folding display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. For photography, you get a 10MP selfie camera and dual lenses on back which includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and 12MP wide-angle lens. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. The Fold 5 will start at Rs 1,54,999 and the Flip 5 at Rs 99,999. You will be able to pre-book them starting today, July 27 itself through August 17.

Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic

Now launched in India also, new Galaxy Watch 6 series includes two watches- Watch 6 and 6 Classic. The Watch 6 Classic price in India will start at Rs 36,999 while the Watch 6 will start at Rs 29,999. You will be able to pre-book the watches starting today. Both the watches come in two different sizes: 40 and 44mm for vanilla model, and 44m and 47mm for the Classic. The 40mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 will cost Rs 29,999, while its cellular version will cost Rs 33,999. The 44mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 will cost Rs 32,999, while its cellular version will set you back by Rs 36,999.

The Watch 6 Classic will come in 43mm and 47mm in Black and Silver options with and without LTE. The 43mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 Classic is priced at Rs 36,999, while its cellular version costs Rs 40,999. The 47mm Bluetooth-only Watch 6 Classic is priced at Rs 39,999, while its cellular version costs Rs 43,999.

The new Galaxy watches come with new health and fitness tracking features with a major focus on sleep tracking. The company says that the new smartwatches will help assess your sleep quality by tracking a bunch of things like total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical and mental recovery.

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung launched the new Galaxy Tab S9 series. It consists of three tabs- Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The price of Tab S9 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,08,999, the Tab S9 Plus at Rs 90,999, while the Tab S9 costs Rs 72,999. The pre-booking is open starting today. The new tablets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with IP68 water- and dust-proof rating.

Galaxy Tab S9 features a 11-inch display and weighs 498 grams. The device comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. There’s an 8,400mAh battery inside. Tab S9 comes in 8GB/12GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage respectively. Storage is expandable upto 1TB.

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a 12.4-inch display and weighs 581 grams. It has dual lenses including a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Battery size is 10,090mAh and device comes 8/12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage space, further expandable via microSD cards with up to 1TB of storage.

The Tab S9 Ultra has a bigger display measuring 14.6-inch display and it weights 732 grams. The S9 Ultra is backed by a 11,200mAh battery. Tablets has dual 13MP+ 8MP lenses and dual 12MP+12MP selfie camera. It comes with 12 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, which is expandable via microSD cards to up to 1TB of additional storage.

