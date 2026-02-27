Samsung Galaxy S26 series has finally launched and the prices of the newly launched Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra are raising eyebrows. Although multiple tech experts had already predicted a rise in the prices of these devices due to the rise in price of RAM and storage exponents.

While the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus have had a price hike globally across all markets. The price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been increased in some markets like the US and India. Therefore in this article we have done a comparison of prices of the Galaxy S26 Ultra across US, India, UK, Europe, Canada and UAE.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Comparision:

Price in US

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at $1,299

Price in UK

12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at 1,099 pounds

Price in UAE

12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at AED 5,099

Price in Canada

12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at CAD 1,899

Price in Europe

12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at EUR 1,449

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price Comparison:

Price in US

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at $1,099

Price in UK

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at 1,099 pounds

Price in India

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at Rs. 1,19,999

Price in Canada

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at CAD 1,529

Price in UAE

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at AED 4,299

Price in Europe

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at EUR 1,249

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Comparison:

Price in US

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available atn $899

Price in UK

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at 879 pounds

Price in India

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at Rs. 87,999

Price in Europe

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at EUR 999

Price in Canada

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at CAD 1,249

Price in UAE

12GB RAM+ 256GB storage will be available at AED 3,599