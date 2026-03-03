Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at a discount right before the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. The device is listed at a discount of over Rs. 26,000 on Flipkart, which is its lowest ever price. This discount is just after the launch of the much awaited Galaxy Unpacked Event, during which Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

This discount has just made the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra even more lucrative, considering its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Quad camera module with the primary being a 200MP one and the AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Flipkart discount

Right ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is selling for Rs 1,07,649 on Flipkart for its base variant. This is almost Rs 22,045 price cut from its original price. And the good part being this is not only it. You can get a Rs 4,000 bank discount on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, bringing down the price to around Rs 1.2 lakh. The options for easy installments and no-cost EMI are available starting with Rs 3,796 per month.

People can also trade thier old phone and get a value of up to Rs 60,300. A lot will depend on the working condition, model, variant, billing date and more. Furthermore, there are options for the extended warranty and other add-ons by paying more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution (3120 × 1440 pixels), adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 2600 nits. This screen supports HDR10+ and LTPO technology, delivering smooth visuals, deep blacks, and excellent outdoor visibility. The display also features an Always-On mode and anti-reflective coating.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Processor

Under the hood, Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on advanced 3 nm process technology. This octa-core SoC combines high-performance and power-efficient cores to handle demanding tasks, multitasking, and AI-enhanced features with ease. Buyers can choose configurations with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera

For photography it includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes a 200 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and two telephoto lenses (one 10 MP and one 50 MP periscope) for enhanced zoom capabilities. The 12 MP front camera has been provided for selfies and video calls.